PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Position Reduced by Norwood Investment Partners LP

Norwood Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,534 shares during the period. PAR Technology comprises about 5.0% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in PAR Technology by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 399,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,335,000.

PAR Technology stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 2,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,254. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $73.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

