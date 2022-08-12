Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Sells $955,271.20 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PH traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.92. 20,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,010. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

