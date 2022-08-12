Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $602,351.15. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

