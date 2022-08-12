PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.87-$3.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.10. 391,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,997,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

