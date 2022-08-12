Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Paysafe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paysafe from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Shares of NYSE PSFE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 32,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,235. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 126.35%. The business had revenue of $367.67 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

