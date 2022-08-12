Pecaut & CO. Grows Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,254,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,392,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,850,000.
SKYY stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,643. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.
