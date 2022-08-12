Pecaut & CO. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Atlas makes up 1.9% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pecaut & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of Atlas worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 925,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 388,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,918. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.09.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

