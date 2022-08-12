Pecaut & CO. Invests $141,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.82. 6,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

