Pecaut & CO. Invests $260,000 in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter worth $9,493,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in Valaris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,391,000 after buying an additional 98,987 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 275.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,585 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Valaris in the first quarter worth about $744,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VAL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.35. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valaris Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

