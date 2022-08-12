Pecaut & CO. Purchases 200 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,096. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

