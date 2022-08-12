Pendle (PENDLE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $265,914.00

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $265,914.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

