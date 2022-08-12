Pendle (PENDLE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $265,914.00

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $265,914.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014636 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038775 BTC.
Pendle Coin Profile
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
