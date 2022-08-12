Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Penns Woods Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $594,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,871 shares of company stock valued at $65,135. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

