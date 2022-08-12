Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Pentair Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

