Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners to $107.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PRFT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.71.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in Perficient by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

