Permission Coin Trading Down 9.1% This Week (ASK)

Permission Coin (ASK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $89,219.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00039210 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,619,298 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO.

Permission Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

