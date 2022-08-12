Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Lifted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 145.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,380 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.80% of Perrigo worth $41,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.78. 24,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,722. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -148.57%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.