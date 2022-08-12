Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives $2,802.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $82.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.7061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 17.25%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

