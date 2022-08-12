Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATDGet Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.16 ($0.03). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 858,562 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Petro Matad Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 21.83 and a current ratio of 22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.67 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.38.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

