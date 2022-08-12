Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PRQ traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 40,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,927. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.15 million and a PE ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.04.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$32.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Petrus Resources news, insider Glen William Gray bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,570,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,464,941.35. In other news, insider Glen William Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.13 per share, with a total value of C$42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,570,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,464,941.35. Also, Director Kenneth Graham Gray purchased 18,500 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654,974 shares in the company, valued at C$1,404,919.23.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

