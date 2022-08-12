Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQGet Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s current price.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

Shares of PRQ traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 40,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,927. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.15 million and a PE ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.04.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$32.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Petrus Resources

In other Petrus Resources news, insider Glen William Gray bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,570,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,464,941.35. In other news, insider Glen William Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.13 per share, with a total value of C$42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,570,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,464,941.35. Also, Director Kenneth Graham Gray purchased 18,500 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654,974 shares in the company, valued at C$1,404,919.23.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

