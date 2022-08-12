Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s current price.
Petrus Resources Price Performance
Shares of PRQ traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 40,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,927. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.15 million and a PE ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.04.
Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$32.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Petrus Resources
About Petrus Resources
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
Read More
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.