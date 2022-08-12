Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 694,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,030,000 after buying an additional 201,879 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

PFE opened at $48.29 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

