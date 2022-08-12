PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.36

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 3004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,178,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,746 shares of company stock valued at $262,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.