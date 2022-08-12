PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.36

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 3004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
PGT Innovations Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations
In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,178,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,746 shares of company stock valued at $262,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.