Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s 7th Largest Position

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 2.0% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,551. The company has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.01.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

