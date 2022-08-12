Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 468.68% of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF worth $36,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KBUY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.92. 7,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,902. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54. KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

