Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,118,892 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,118,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,818,000. Hess accounts for 2.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Hess as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Hess by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 146,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hess by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hess Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Shares of HES traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

