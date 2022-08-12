Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $22.60 Million Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.81% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $22,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWTX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,074,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,850.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 386,626 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 325,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,719.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 229,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,894. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.26). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

