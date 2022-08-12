Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $27.20 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309,177 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $27,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems Price Performance

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $290,912.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $290,912.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $73,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

