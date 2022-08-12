Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $55.31 Million Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,242 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Blue Owl Capital worth $55,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 622,451 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,873,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,993,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 900,516 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,583. 31.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OWL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,242. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

