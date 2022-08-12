Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $74.98 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 111,568 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $74,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0 %

META stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.28. 185,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,530,848. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $8,954,365. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.