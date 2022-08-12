Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 697,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,539 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.8% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $104,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

WMT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.31. 45,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,505,527. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day moving average of $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

