Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,876,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.02% of Sandstorm Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAND. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,805 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Mad River Investors grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 608,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

SAND traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,069. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.98. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 26.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

