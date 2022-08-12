Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,666 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Wix.com worth $18,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Wix.com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 81,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Wix.com by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

Shares of WIX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,618. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 183.98% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

