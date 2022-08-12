Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Lennar worth $64,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEN traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $86.88. 31,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,895. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

