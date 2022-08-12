Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,212,103 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,526 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,212,103 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FCX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 209,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,437,310. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

