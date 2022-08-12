Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.90 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.86%.

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,947,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after buying an additional 2,238,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,148,000 after buying an additional 1,941,491 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

