Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

