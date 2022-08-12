Pivotal Research Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Sell

Pivotal Research cut shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.69.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $80.65 on Monday. Roku has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $375.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $107.34. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 33.9% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Roku by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

