Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE:PZA traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.74. 10,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,248. The firm has a market cap of C$442.11 million and a P/E ratio of 17.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.89. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$10.90 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$122.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.8680982 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is 85.06%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

