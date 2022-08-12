Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PLNT has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.42.

PLNT stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,433. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

