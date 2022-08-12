PlatON (LAT) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

PlatON (LAT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. PlatON has a market cap of $39.39 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlatON has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One PlatON coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,099.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00038279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00127781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00067155 BTC.

About PlatON

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,848,726,769 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

