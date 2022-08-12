Playcent Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,772.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Playcent has a total market cap of $477,150.96 and approximately $20,772.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,036.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004127 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00037711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00127765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00067475 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

