PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.49

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 592538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYPS. Craig Hallum cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 152.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.
Insider Transactions at PLAYSTUDIOS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at $87,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.