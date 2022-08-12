PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.49

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 592538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYPS. Craig Hallum cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 152.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.

Insider Transactions at PLAYSTUDIOS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $60,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $60,306.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 341,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 9,400 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,254.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 361,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76,300 shares of company stock worth $424,149.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at $87,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.