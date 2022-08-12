Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Lowered to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners lowered Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of PLTK opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth approximately $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth $31,155,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Playtika by 2,604.8% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $38,989,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.