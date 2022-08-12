Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $284,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,098.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Plexus Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 25.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Plexus by 72.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.