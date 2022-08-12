Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PLXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Plexus Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $244,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $244,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $163,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,064,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,375 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 45.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 83.7% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

