Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
PLXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.
Shares of PLXS stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $244,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $244,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $163,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,064,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,375 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 45.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 83.7% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
