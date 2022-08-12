Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Pluristem Therapeutics Stock Performance

Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

