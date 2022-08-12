Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PSTV. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,526,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

