Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$22.07 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$18.82 and a 12 month high of C$51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.09.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$113.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pollard Banknote

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBL. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

