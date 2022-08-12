Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.30 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $195,613.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,008.22 or 0.99996073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00127564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00067063 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.