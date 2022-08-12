Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTLO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $24.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $895.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. Portillo’s had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 194,537 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth $827,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 406,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 200,580 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

