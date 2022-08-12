Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Poshmark Stock Performance

Shares of POSH stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 56,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,300. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $914.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Insider Activity at Poshmark

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poshmark

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 33,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $401,864.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at $42,298,029.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock worth $23,770,851. 37.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 25.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 5,862.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,842 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 444,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

